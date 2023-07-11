In Largest Ever Recruitment Drive By A State Police For Sportspersons, 227 Join UP Police

In the largest recruitment drive by any state police for sports personnel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given appointment letters to 227 candidates selected by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board under-skilled players quota. These athletes were chosen from the sports quota for the position of constables. For this, the position of coach will also be provided to the top players. Those players who have retired will be given the post of coach. The reports state that each of the 150 retired players who will work as coaches will receive a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh.

To encourage sports in UP, Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal will be established in every gram panchayat. As many as 65,000 youths and Mahila Mangal Dals have received sporting equipment, according to the reports.