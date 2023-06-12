In MPPSC 2020 Results, Two Sehore Candidates In Top 10

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recently announced the final results of the MPPSC 2020 exam, showcasing the achievements of two remarkable individuals hailing from the Sehore district. Ambikesh Pratap Singh, a diligent student from a middle-class family, secured the sixth position in the MPPSC results, highlighting his unwavering determination and hard work. His success has brought immense joy and pride to his school Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School.

Similarly, Nandan Tiwari, hailing from a rural background in Gada, Sehore, clinched the ninth spot in the MPPSC results. Nandan’s accomplishment not only fulfils his own aspirations but also realises his farmer father’s dreams. The announcement of their remarkable achievements has garnered well-deserved congratulations and has brought happiness to their respective communities.

Advertisement

Of the total 221 seats in the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination 2020, 214 candidates have been selected, representing 87% of the available positions. However, due to ongoing discussions regarding OBC reservations, the results for the remaining 135 seats have been temporarily withheld.