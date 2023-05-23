India Post Invites Applications For GDS Posts, Class 10 Students Can Also Apply

India Post, under the Ministry of Communications of India, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fulfil the vacancy of 12828 posts. Candidates interested in the roles of Branch Postmaster ( BPM) or Assistant Branch Postmaster ( ABPM) can apply through the official website of India Post—https://www.indiapost.gov.in/. The last date to apply for the job is June 11, while the correction window for the same will be from June 12 to June 14. Class 10 pass students can also apply for this job. The salary range for BPM is Rs.12,000-29,380 whereas for ABPM the pay would fall between Rs.10,000-24,470 as per the qualifications.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post— indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment link for the job

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your basic information such as name, mobile number and email id.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering the requested details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and download the application form.

The application fee for both positions is Rs. 100. All female candidates, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and transgender applicants, however, are not required to pay a fee. The candidate should provide their working mobile number and active email id while registering for the application form as it will help the organisation in communicating any information to them. The minimum age required for the job is 18 years while the maximum age is 40 years. The relaxation in the upper age limit is available and varies with the category of the candidate.

The selection process includes a shortlisting of candidates based on their performance in the secondary school examination for the 10th standard administered by recognised Boards. It includes averaging their scores to a percentage with an accuracy of four decimals.

To know more about the reservation, certificates requirement for availing of special benefits and other important instructions, the candidates are requested to read the information brochure released by India Post on their official website.