India Post Payments Bank Invites Applications For 132 Executive Posts

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced openings for Executive positions on a contractual basis. IPPBL operates under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications. The application process commenced on July 26, with a total of 132 vacancies available. Interested candidates can apply on the official website https://www.ippbonline.com/.

Selection for the Executive posts will be based on an online test, group discussion or personal interview, and the candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Let’s take a look at the essential information provided by IPPB regarding the recruitment for the Executive post, including notification, application dates, eligibility criteria, exam dates, qualifications, number of vacancies based on categories and states, as well as the application process and fees.

Advertisement

Important Dates:

- Online registration starts: July 26, 2023

- Last date for registering online: August 16, 2023

- Last date for printing the application form: August 31, 2023

- Date of the Exam: To be notified

Age Limit:

Candidates aged between 21 and 35 are eligible to apply.

Vacancies according to Categories and States:

Categories and Vacancies:

- General: 56

- Scheduled Caste (SC): 19

- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 09

- Other Backward Class (OBC): 35

- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 13

States and vacancies:

- Assam: 26

- Chhattisgarh: 27

- Himachal Pradesh: 12

- Jammu & Kashmir: 7

- Ladakh: 1

Advertisement

- Arunachal Pradesh: 10

- Manipur: 9

- Meghalaya: 8

- Mizoram: 6

- Nagaland: 9

- Tripura: 5

- Uttarakhand: 12

Eligibility:

Candidates who have completed their graduation in any course or discipline are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to those with prior experience in sales and financial operations.

Fees to be paid:

- SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100

- Other categories: Rs 300

Application Process:

- Go to the website: https://www.ippbonline.com/

Advertisement

- Click on “Careers" on the homepage

- On the new page, search for “Advertisement for Engagement of Executive on Contract Basis to IPPB"

- Click on “Apply Online" and then “New Registration"

- Enter the required details in the application form