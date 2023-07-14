Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Attends 3rd Convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh

Apart from presenting awards to the students, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the foundation stone for 150 bedded Critical Care block, a journal on Medical Evidence, institute's anthem, and a magazine Swasthya Chetna

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 13:18 IST

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to Dehradun, as part of the Swasthya Chintan Shivir (Image source: PIB)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the 3rd convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh. The minister with other guest presented Ph.D degrees and awarded gold medals to students of AIIMS Rishikesh. Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that while there are numerous health models around the globe, India should create its own that is in line with Indian genetics and continental patterns of diseases pertinent to its geographic location.

Apart from presenting awards to the students, he led the foundation stone for 150 bedded Critical Care block under PM ABHIM, a journal on Medical Evidence, the Institute anthem, the magazine Swasthya Chetna were also released at the event chaired by Dr. Bharti Pravin and Prof S.P Singh Bhagel. Further the minister also inaugurated Cath Lab, ICU, Mammography and Digital Radiography Machine at Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Prof. SP Singh Baghel.

    • The minister also said that “Health in India is not a matter of commerce but one of service. People of our country see doctors as messengers of God. We respect and value our doctors immensely." He added urged medical practitioners to work in Indian villages and districts, where they could demonstrate the intricacies of providing healthcare as a national service and creating a healthy future for everybody.

    Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to Dehradun, as part of the Swasthya Chintan Shivir. The Swasthya Chintan Shivir will see participation of Health Ministers from all states, and UTs, along with senior officials from the Health Ministry.

    first published: July 14, 2023, 12:24 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 13:18 IST
