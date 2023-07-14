Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Attends 3rd Convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the 3rd convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh. The minister with other guest presented Ph.D degrees and awarded gold medals to students of AIIMS Rishikesh. Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that while there are numerous health models around the globe, India should create its own that is in line with Indian genetics and continental patterns of diseases pertinent to its geographic location.

Apart from presenting awards to the students, he led the foundation stone for 150 bedded Critical Care block under PM ABHIM, a journal on Medical Evidence, the Institute anthem, the magazine Swasthya Chetna were also released at the event chaired by Dr. Bharti Pravin and Prof S.P Singh Bhagel. Further the minister also inaugurated Cath Lab, ICU, Mammography and Digital Radiography Machine at Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Prof. SP Singh Baghel.