India To Set Up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes To Deepen Research & People Exchanges

This resolve by the Union Education Ministry for USA and India comes at a time when India has opened gates for foreign universities

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 11:54 IST

New Delhi, India

A joint taskforce is constituted with Association of American Universities comprising of top IITs and IISc experts to discuss ways to deepen research ties between the two countries (Image: AP)
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet envisioned to set up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes. The institutes will be developed to promote and deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness & emerging technologies between the two countries. Thus the initiative aims to deeper the bilateral relations between Indian and American Universities. A joint taskforce is constituted with Association of American Universities comprising of top IITs and IISc experts to discuss ways to deepen research ties between the two countries.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted “This formal partnership, with its complementary expertise and incorporation of industry collaboration and startup enablers, will facilitate free flow of ideas, student exchange and joint IPRs. This academic partnership will help in developing solutions for a sustainable and secure future." Further the union minister, called the collaboration ‘historic moment’ when US and India are joining hands in education and research. The minister affirmed that the collaboration is ‘bound to make a global impact in the coming years’. This resolve by the Education Ministry comes at a time when India has opened gates for foreign universities.

    • Also Read: PM Modi Interacts With US Academicians To Strengthen Education Sector With Focus On Innovation

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded the visit to United States. On his first day, PM Modi interacted with US academicians and discussed ways to collaborate on skill development and innovation in the country. Sharing the update on Twitter, PM Modi wrote “In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy."

    About the Author

    Sheen Kachroo

    first published: June 24, 2023, 11:54 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 11:54 IST
