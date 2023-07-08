Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Application Process

Students having a major in science with Physics, Chemistry, and Math can appear for the exam

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:02 IST

Delhi, India

Indian Air Force comprises three branches: the Flying branch, the Technical branch, and the Non-Technical branch.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces. The focus of the IAF is to secure Indian airspace and engage in aerial warfare at war. Indian Air Force was set up on October 8, 1932, and their motive is ‘Touch the sky with Glory’.

Every year there are thousands of students who apply for the IAF, but there are some people who aren’t aware of the selection process or eligibility criteria in the IAF. After clearing all the processes, you can get an invitation to join the academy.

Students having a major in science with Physics, Chemistry, and Math can appear for the UPSC NDA exam i.e., National Defense Academy Examination. The examination takes place every year and students need to visit the official UPSE website after they release the official notification. Indian Air Force comprises three branches: the Flying branch, the Technical branch, and the Non-Technical branch.

Age Criteria:

The applicant must be 16.5 years to 19 years old.

Examination process:

Written test

SSB Interview.

Pilot Aptitude test (PABT)

Computerized Pilot Selection test

There are two papers in the written examination Math and General Ability Test. There are 300 questions that are asked from Math section and 600 questions from General Ability Test. These questions are asked from Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, and Current Affairs. Whereas, the interview process is conducted in two phases for 5 days. The interview process is 900 marks.

    • The NDA Exam is held twice every year. The exam mostly takes place around April and November. Every candidate must have these qualities to join the Indian Air Force, they should have the ability to push themselves out of their comfort zones and show respect towards their profession and to any other individual. Discipline and loyalty is the utmost requirement from an Indian Air Force candidate.

    Since 1950, IAF has been involved in four ways and numerous successful missions and operations. The IAF’s goal is clarified by the Armed Forces Act of 1947, The Constitution of India, and the Air Force Act of 1950.

