Indian Army Announces Recruitments SSC Tech 2023: Know Eligibility And Other Details

The Indian Army has enabled the online application link for the recruitment of unmarried male and unmarried female engineering graduates, as well as widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel, for the SSC Tech 2023 exam. Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in if you’re interested in joining the Indian Army’s SSC(Tech)-62 Men Course or SSCW(Tech)-33 Women Course.

The programme will start in April 2024 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s Officers Training Academy (OTA). More information on the Indian Army SSC Men and Women Recruitment is available in the article below for candidates:

The deadline to apply for this is July 20, 2023. Meanwhile, applications for the JAG course will be accepted from 22 June through 21 July, while applications for the NCC Special Entry Scheme course will be accepted from 5 June through 3 August.

Candidates for the 62nd SSC Tech (Men) and 33rd SSC Tech (Women) Courses in the Indian Army must hold an engineering degree as of April 2024. Students in their senior year may also apply for this. However, the degree must be presented within 12 weeks of the training’s start date. After the candidates are narrowed down based on their engineering degree marks, an SSB interview will be conducted. A five-day SSB interview is required.

JAG Course

Judge Advocate General joins the Indian Army after completing the LLB with at least a 55% grade point. Additionally, it is important to register as an advocate with the Bar Council of India.

Candidates for JAG should be at least 21 years old and not older than 27 years old.

After being accepted into the JAG programme, candidates will complete 49 weeks of training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy.

NCC Special Entry Scheme

For the NCC Special Entry Scheme course, a C certificate and at least a B grade are required.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, with a minimum grade point average of 50%.