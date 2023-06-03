Indian Army Jobs 2023: Applications Invited For 90 Vacancies Under Technical Entry Scheme

There is good news for young professionals looking for a job in the Indian Army. The Indian Army has invited applications to fill 90 positions under the Technical Entry Scheme (TES50) for 10+2 pass-outs. Male candidates who are not married are eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts may do so by visiting the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The online application started on June 1 and will be available up to June 30. There are a total of 90 vacancies for which the applications have been invited. The shortlisted candidate will likely undergo the SSB interviews which will tentatively be held from August-September 2023.

After the selection in the Indian Army, the professionals will get the following salaries, according to their post.

For Lieutenant Level 10- Rs 56,100-1,77,500

Captain Level 10 B- Rs 61,300-1,93,900

Major Level 11- Rs 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A- Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13- Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level 13A- Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14- Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15- Rs 1,82,200- 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG+Scale Level 16- Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army CDR/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17- Rs 2,25,000 (Fixed)

COAS Level 18- Rs 2,50,000 (Fixed)

The minimum academic qualification for the Technical Entry Scheme post is a Class 12 with at least 60% of marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics from any accredited educational institution. The candidate should additionally appear for JEE Main 2023.

The applicants should not be below 16 and a half years and must not be above 19 and a half years. They should be born after July 2, 2004, and before July 1, 2007 (both days inclusive). The application fee for the post is free for General, OBC and SC/ST candidates.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of joinindianarmy.nic.in

Fill out the necessary details and upload your photo, signature, ID proof and other documents.

Review the application form thoroughly before submitting it.

Pay the required fee to complete the form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.