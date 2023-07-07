Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Indian Army Jobs 2023: Applications Invited For NCC Special Entry 55 Course

Of the 55 positions in the NCC Special Entry Course, 50 are for unmarried males and 5 are for unmarried females.

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 14:03 IST

The last date to apply is August 3.
Here is some good news for those who want to be Indian Army officers. Yes, the Indian Army has announced the applications for the NCC Special Entry 55 course, which will begin in April 2024. Eligible candidates who are looking for a job in the Army can apply online at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, the Indian Army’s official website.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 55 positions and the registrations began on July 5. The last date to apply is August 3. Anyone interested in applying for these positions should carefully study the eligibility, selection process and other information provided below.

Number of posts to be filled:

NCC Unmarried Males: 50 Posts

NCC Unmarried Females: 5 Posts

Educational Qualifications

For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders:

Candidates should have a Graduation Degree from a recognised University with a minimum of 50% marks. Final year students are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four-degree courses respectively.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel:

Candidates must be graduates from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks.

Application link and notification:

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Apply Link- https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx

Notification Link-

https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/NOFTN_FOR_NCC_SPL_ENTRY_55_COURSE.pdf

    • The Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) under the Ministry of Defence shortlists the applicants. Only shortlisted applicants will be called for Services Selection Board (SSB) selection process at centres in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Jalandhar (Punjab).

    Candidates will undergo a two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will move to Stage II and those who fail in Stage I will be asked to go back on the same day. The merit list will be released based on the candidate’s performance in the SSB interview.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 14:03 IST
