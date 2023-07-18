Indian Coast Guard Announces Vacancies For Group C; Know Last Date To Apply

The Indian Coast Guard Region North East (NE) has invited applications for various Group C Civilian category posts. This advertisement was published in the employment newspaper from July 15 to 21, 2023, and the last date for filling out the application form is August 29. Interested candidates can visit the official website at www.indiancoastguard.gov.in for more information and to apply.

The vacancies available are as follows:

Store Keeper II: 1 position

Engine Driver: 1 position

Civilian MT driver (Ordinary grade): 2 positions

Forklift Operator: 1 position

Sheet Metal Worker (skilled): 1 position

Carpenter (skilled): 1 position

Unskilled Labourer: 1 position

MT Fitter: 2 positions

Candidates must meet certain criteria in terms of age and educational qualifications. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided for various categories as mentioned in the official notice.

For each position, specific educational qualifications and work experience are required:

Store Keeper II: Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognized university and possess a year’s experience in handling stores from any authorized firm.

Engine Driver: Applicants should have passed Class 10 and have two years of work experience as Sarang on a Vessel of over four hundred Boat Horsepower.

Civilian MT Driver: Applicants should have passed Class 10 and possess a valid driving license along with at least 2 years of driving experience and knowledge of motor mechanisms.

Forklift Operator: Applicants should have trade skills from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or any other recognized university, along with a minimum of 3 years of experience in the trade. They should also hold a heavy-duty vehicle driving license.

Unskilled Labourer: Applicants should have passed matriculation or possess an ITI certificate from a recognized university. They should have 3 years of experience in the respective field.

MT Fitter: Applicants should have passed matriculation and have 2 years of experience in the trade.

Sheet Metal Worker and Carpenter: Applicants should have passed Class 10 and completed training in ITI from a recognized university. They should have 4 years of experience in the trade and qualify for the trade examination.

Selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 25,500 per month, based on the position and qualifications.