CAT 2023 Notification Soon at iimcat.ac.in, Exam Likely in November

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have long been renowned for providing high-quality management education, conducting groundbreaking research, and offering consultancy services. As institutions of excellence, they have carved a niche in the world of teaching, research, and industry interactions.

To secure a coveted spot in the IIMs, aspiring candidates must appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. The online applications for CAT 2023 are scheduled to open in August, with the tentative examination date set for November 26, 2023. Those seeking admission to these esteemed institutions should visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to apply for the CAT exam.

Among the top IIMs, several stand out for their exceptional academic offerings and placement records.

Advertisement

1. IIM Ahmedabad

A pioneer in the management education landscape, IIM Ahmedabad continues to hold the top rank in the NIRF 2023 rankings among the top 100 Business schools in India, with an impressive score of 83.20. The institution’s sterling reputation is further solidified by its second position in the Business Today B-school ranking. In the 2023 batch, almost 200 recruiters participated in the recruitment drive, with students receiving lucrative job offers ranging from Rs 32 lakh to an outstanding Rs 61 lakh. The highest international salary package stood at a remarkable Rs 1 crore.

Also read| Ahmedabad AC Mechanic’s Son Gets 99.78 Percentile In CAT

2. IIM Bangalore

Founded in 1973, IIM Bengaluru secures the second position in the NIRF 2023 rankings among the top 100 B-schools in India, with a commendable score of 80.89. The 2023 batch of students witnessed a diverse array of placements in sectors like IT, Finance, General Management, Sales and Marketing, Consulting, and Operations. Impressively, the institute offered 606 job placements, achieving an enviable 100% placement record.

3. IIM Kozhikode

Advertisement

Ranked third in the NIRF rankings for 2023 with a score of 76.4, IIM Kozhikode boasts a successful placement season. Students of the 2023 batch secured offers from over 56 companies, with the highest package touching Rs 67 lakh CTC, and the average package standing at Rs 31 lakh. A total of 66 jobs were extended to the students during the recruitment process.

4. IIM Kolkata

IIM Kolkata holds a prestigious position, ranking fourth in the NIRF 2023 rankings with a score of 75.5. It is also ranked as the top B-school in the revered BT-MDRA survey for 2023. In the latest placements, recruiters extended an impressive 573 offers to students, with the average package at Rs 35 lakhs and the median package at around Rs 33 lakhs. The highest package offered soared to an astounding Rs 1.15 crore.