Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 1,365 Posts

Indian Navy has started the online application process for the posts of Agniveer. The eligible candidates can now apply for this post, through the official website. The Class 12 pass students can apply for this job. Through this recruitment drive, Indian Navy aims to fulfil a total vacancy of 1,365 posts for this job. Out of this, 273 seats are reserved for female candidates only. The last date to apply for the job is June 15.

The salary offered for the role of Agniveer is Rs. 30,000 per month. The primary eligibility of the candidate is that they should be unmarried.

Advertisement

Indian Navy Agniveer Post: How to apply

Step 1: Log in to the website of Agniveer–https://agniveernavy.cdac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Agniveer ( SSR) link.

Step 3: Enter your basic details such as your phone number, email id and others to register yourself.

Step 4: Complete your application form by filling in the necessary details after registration.

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and download the form for further use.

The candidates are advised to fill in the form carefully with the correct details, as you won’t be allowed to edit your application after the deadline. The examination fee for the application form is Rs 550. The admit cards will be issued to those candidates only who complete the application form before June 15.

Candidates applying for the position must have passed the 10+2 exam with Maths, Physics, along with at least one of the following subjects:- Chemistry, biology, and computer science from boards of school education approved by the Ministry of Education. The candidate must have been born between November 1, 2002 and April 30, 2006.

Advertisement

The selection process for the Agniveer posts is divided into two stages. The primary stage will consist of the shortlisting of candidates based on an online examination whereas the second stage will consist of a written examination, physical fitness test (PFT) and recruitment medical examination. The online written examination will consist of 100 questions for one mark each.

To know more about the physical requirements and other important details for the job, the candidates re requested to read the information brochure released by Indian Navy on the Agniveer website.