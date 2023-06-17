Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 35 Posts to Begin on June 26, 10th Pass Can Apply

Indian Navy has invited applications for Agniveer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive is going to fill up 35 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 2, 2023.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification- Candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age- The candidate should have been born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006, according to the official notification.

Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Application Process

The candidates will have to remit an amount of the application fee of Rs. 60 + GST along with the application form.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process