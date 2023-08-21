Indian Navy Announces Recruitment For 362 Tradesman Mate Vacancies

The Indian Navy has released the official notification announcing the opening of 362 Tradesman Mate Vacancies for recruitment. Aspiring candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can now access the notification and submit their applications online through the official website, www.indiannavy.nic.in. The application process will commence on August 26, 2023, starting from 10:00 am, and the deadline for submission is set for September 25, 2023, until 5:00 pm.

Age criteria

The age limit for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate recruitment is 18 to 25 years. Also, it is necessary to have done ITI in related trade from a recognized ITI college. The relaxation for the age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10th from a recognized board to be eligible for the post of Tradesman Mate. The relaxation for the age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2023 is a four-step process

Written Exam

Verification of documents

Medical test

Merit list

The candidates who have applied for the vacancy will be screened. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the written test. The written test comprises 100 questions. Candidates who have secured prescribed cut-off marks in the written test will be issued allotment letters.

In the next step, the candidates will be called for a document verification process.

For more detailed information regarding the recruitment process, applicants can visit the official website www.indiannavy.nic.in and check the official notification.

Steps to apply online for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.indiannavy.nic.in

Locate a link for the application form on the homepage and click on it

Select the current state and enter the captcha

Begin the registration

Put in login credentials like Gmail address and password

Put in the personal details

Upload the documents

Take out the print of the filled application form for future reference