Indian Navy Announces Vacancies For Civilian Posts, 9 Of Them Are For Cooks

Indian Navy’s Southern Command Headquarters has issued applications for the recruitment of civilian personnel and the last to apply for them is June 20. The recruitment is for the post of cook. The Ministry of Defence has released information that states the number of openings is 9. Five of these are in Kochi, two are in Alwaye and the last two are in Lakshadweep islands. Selected candidates for these posts will be paid the pay scale fixed by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Designation- Cook

Number of posts- 9

Salary- Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Eligibility

Matriculation from a recognised Institute or Board and one year of experience

Age

Not exceed 56 years

How To Apply

The applicants have to write all their information in the prescribed format on A-4 size plain paper. All the documents should be affixed with a colour photograph of the applicant and attached to the application. After keeping them in an envelope, the applicant must write “Application for Cook (By Absorption)" on the envelope. The next step is to send it via speed post.

The application should be sent to - Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (For the Civilian Recruitment Cell), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi-622004.

The salary ranges from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. If the skills one possesses are decent, one may land a well-paying job in the Navy. Along with this, the perks of a government job will also apply to them, although the perks of being a Navy officer will not be.

Cooks who are looking to get placed should pay attention and apply to this post. For the announcement, keep checking the official website for all updates, https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. Anyone up to the age of 56 years can apply for the job.

The documents required are:

Attested copies of the CR Dossiers for the last three years (attested on each page) by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary or equivalent.

Vigilance Clearance Certificate.

Integrity Certificate.

A statement of major/minor penalty, if any imposed on the officer during the last ten years.

Cadre Clearance Certificate.

Self-Attested Copies of certificates/marks sheet in support of educational/technical/Other qualifications. Original certificates/marks sheets should be produced when asked for.

A passport-size photograph duly attested on the reverse (by the current employer) should be pinned with the application

