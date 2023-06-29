Indian Navy Invites Applications To Fill 35 Posts Of Agniveer MR Musician

The Indian Navy has begun the recruitment process for the position of Agniveer MR Musician. Indian Navy MR Musician 2023 recruitment drive aims to fill 35 vacant posts. The online application process for this recruitment commenced on June 26 and interested candidates can apply latest by July 2. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the position via the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Interested applicants can refer to the information below to check educational qualifications, age limit and other details for Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician 2023 recruitment. Take a look.

Selection Process

The selection process for Indian Navy MR Agniveer Recruitment is based on academic merit, physical fitness test, music screening test, medical test and document verification.

Application Fees

Candidates applying for the posts of Indian Navy MR Agniveer are not entitled to pay any application fees. Interested applicants can submit their applications without any charges, leveraging the cost-free and easy-to-access application process.

Eligibility Criteria

The other eligibility criteria to appear for Indian Navy MR Musician 2023 are given below.

Age Limit

Candidates appearing for Indian Navy MR Agniveer Musician should be born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006.

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the Indian Navy MR Agniveer Musician Recruitment 2023, candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised institution. In addition, they must have a Musical Ability or Musical Experience Certificate.

Naval Musician Training

Selected candidates for the position of Musicians in the Navy undergo a 14-week basic training at INS Chilka, followed by specialised professional training at INS Kunjali. After 15 years of service, they are awarded a certificate equivalent to a graduation degree upon retirement.