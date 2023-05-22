Indian Navy: Job Prospects After Class 10; Check Eligibility And Salary

The Indian Navy is offering an excellent career opportunity for government job seekers who have completed their Class 10 board exams. Various posts, including steward, chef and sanitary hygienist, are available in the Navy for eligible candidates. These roles offer very impressive salaries. Let’s explore this further.

Indian Navy will recruit Agniveers under MR i.e. Matric Recruitment. Under this, recruitment is done for the post of sailor i.e. chef, steward, and sanitary hygienist. The Navy publishes the notification of MR recruitment on its website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in as well as in newspapers.

MR i.e. Matric Recruitment in the Navy is recruited based on computer-based tests, physical tests and medical examinations. The interested candidate should be between 17½ years to 21 years.

The recruitment also comes with generous pay. MR Agniveer’s salary in the Navy will be Rs 30,000 per month in the first year. Out of which, they will get Rs 21,000 in hand and Rs 9,000 i.e. 30 per cent will be deposited in the corpus fund. Similarly, in the second year, the salary will be increased to Rs 33,000 and subsequently in the third year, it will be Rs 36,500 and in the fourth year, it will be Rs 40,000. But each year, 30 per cent of the salary will be deposited in the salary corpus fund. After four years of service, Agniveer will get Rs 5.2 lakh. Along with this, the government will add up the same amount from its side. Thus, the total amount will be around Rs 10.04 lakh. The job also comes with other incentives and benefits.

Chef MR: In this post, a candidate will be expected to make the meals on the menu (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), as well as keep an account for the ration. Additionally, they will receive firearms training and will be assigned other responsibilities.

Steward MR: Under this, the candidates will be expected to do the duties of waiters, housekeeping, accounting for money, wine, and supplies, menu creation and other such in the officers’ mess facilities.

Hygienist MR: The candidates under this will be expected to keep the restrooms and other places clean.