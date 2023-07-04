Indian Navy Releases Admit Cards For Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment At agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 5- A new tab will open from where students can download there admit cards. It is advisable for the aspirants to have hard copy of the admit cards to enter the examination hall.

Indian Navy has released the admit cards for the written examination for Agniveer SSR and MR cadets. Applicants can access their admit cards from the official portal, agniveernavy.cdac.in using their login credentials. The computer based examination will be conducted from July 8 to July 11, 2023. The exam centres will be allocated to the students 72 hours before the scheduled entrance test.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has concluded the recruitment process for the position of Agniveer MR Musician. Indian Navy MR Musician 2023 recruitment drive aimed to fill 35 vacant posts. The online application process for this recruitment commenced on June 26 and ended on July 2. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates have applied for the position via the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for Indian Navy MR Agniveer Musician should be born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006. Interested candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised institution. In addition, they must have a Musical Ability or Musical Experience Certificate.