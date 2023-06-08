Indian Oil Corporation Announces Vacancies For Graduate Engineers; Know More

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (lOCL) has issued a job advertisement on its official website for Graduate Engineers. According to the announcement, the application procedure will begin on June 1, 2023, and end on June 22, 2023. Before applying, candidates should carefully read the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification 2023 to ensure their eligibility for the position.

Overview of the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority- Indian Oil

Advertisement

Posts Name- Graduate Engineer

Total Vacancies- To be announced

Mode of Application- Online

Selection process- Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview

The candidates are urged to thoroughly read the official advertisement before applying for the Graduate Engineer positions advertised by Indian Oil.

Along with the notification, the recruitment dates have been issued.

Online Application Begins-June 1, 2023

Online Application closes on- June 22, 2023

Interview- To be announced soon

According to the notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), no application fee will be charged for any category of candidates.

As per the notification, the exact number of vacancies has not been announced. However, the recruiting body has announced the subjects from which the candidates will be selected. Disciplines and their GATE Codes are given below.

Chemical Engineering- CH

Civil Engineering- CE

Computer Science Engineering- CS

Electrical Engineering- EE

Instrumentation Engineering- IN

Advertisement

Mechanical Engineering- ME

The age limit should not be more than 26 years for general/EWS candidates as on 30 June 2023. However, age relaxation will also be given as per the government norms.

Candidates will be selected through:

GATE 2023 Scorecard

Interview

Group Discussion and Group Task