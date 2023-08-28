Indian Oil Corporation Issues Notification To Fill 490 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility

Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
There are a total of 490 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices, technicians and accounts executive/graduate apprentices.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 17:47 IST

Delhi, India

The last date to apply is September 10.
If you are looking for a government job, then we have a piece of good news for you. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a notification for recruitment to multiple posts of apprenticeship including trade, technician, accounts executive or graduate apprentice.

Candidates who are interested in working with IOCL can apply on the official website at iocl.com on or before September 10. There are a total of 490 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices, technicians and accounts executive/graduate apprentices.

The educational qualifications for the post of apprenticeship are diploma, graduation and relevant subject qualification. Candidates can visit iocl.com to apply and check the eligibility criteria, the process of application, and other details.

The educational qualifications for working as a Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic/Machinist)- Candidates should hold Class 10 and a regular full-time two-year ITI in the relevant subject.

To apply for the post of trade apprentice Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.), candidates must hold a full-time graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

To apply for Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics) - Candidates must hold a regular full-time diploma of three years in the relevant discipline of Engineering with a minimum of 50 per cent marks

The age limit for the candidates should be between 18 and 24 years. The candidates of the reserved category will be granted a few years of exemption. Candidates can visit the official website of iocl.com to check the official notification for more details.

Steps to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2023

Step 1- Go to the official website of IOCL, iocl.com

Step 2- On the homepage, go to the apprenticeship tab and click on it

Step 3 - Fill out the application form

Step 4- Upload the necessary documents

Step 5- Pay the application fees and submit

Step 6- Take the printout of the application form for future reference

    • Selection Criteria

    The final selection criteria will be made according to the marks obtained by the candidates in the online test. The online test will include MCQ questions with one correct option.

