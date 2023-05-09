Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment: Notification For 65 Non-Executive Vacancies Out

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued an online call for applications for several non-executive positions across its various divisions. It has released a total of 65 vacancies and is offering positions for non-executive positions at Refinery/Petrochemical Unit Haldia (West Bengal) and Vadodara (Gujarat), Acrylic & Oxo Alcohol Facility. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of IOCL- https://iocl.com/. The last date to apply for the posts is May 30. The salary for the positions is between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL—https://iocl.com/

Step 2: Click on Apply Online Link

Step 3: Apply for the refinery/post you want to apply for.

Step 4: Enter the required details to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Preview all the details carefully.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the application form

The candidates are required to send their documents by post to the refinery they have applied. The documents should include the printout of the application form, photograph and other verified documents such as the high school mark sheet, graduation degree, experience letter if any, and others. To know more about the documents, eligibility and other vacancy details, candidates should read the official notification released by IOCL on their website.

Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)- Gujarat – 47, Haldia-07, P&U Gujarat-7, P&U Haldia-4

Examination

IOCL will make the selection based on written and skill tests. The question paper will contain questions from specified subjects, numerical ability and general awareness. The distribution of marks per section is 75, 15 and 10 respectively. Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test to become qualified for the skill test.

According to the notification, Vadodara will host the written test for applicants to the Gujarat Refinery’s advertised positions. Additionally, the written test for applicants to the Haldia Refinery’s advertised positions will be held in Kolkata. Candidates will receive notification of the precise location of the exam centre for each job via their admit cards.

