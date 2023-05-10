Indian Police Service: Know Its Origin And Connection With UPSC Exam

Many Indian teenagers aspire to become IPS officers and join the Indian Police Service. An IPS officer helps the government in maintaining law and order and handling emergencies. The IPS is not a standalone police force, though. Instead, senior officers are selected for various branches of the police force at the Central, state and international levels from a pool of professionally trained officials.

After India gained its independence, the IPS was established in 1948. The earlier Indian Imperial Police was replaced by this newly established police force. IPS is one of the three esteemed All India Services recognised by the Indian Constitution, together with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

To become an IPS officer, the candidate has to pass the Civil Service Examination (CSE) which is conducted every year by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC). Additionally, the CSE serves as the requirement for positions in the IAS, IRS and IFS. Promotion from the state officer service position to IPS is another way of gaining this position.

Advertisement

UPSC CSE examination is conducted in three stages- preliminary Examination, mains and interview. This year the prelims stage is going to be held on May 28 after which the qualified students will appear for the Mains which will be held in September. The interview will be the last stage of selection.

This exam is only open to Indian citizens. The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years. Candidates can sit for the Civil Services Examination if they have graduated from an accredited university or are in their final year of study. In addition to meeting the requirements for age and education, an IPS officer must be in good physical and mental health. There are a total of six chances for General Category applicants to pass the Civil Services Examination. To know more about the examination, you can visit the official website of UPSC–https://www.upsc.gov.in/