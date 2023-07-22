Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Announces Recruitment for 458 Group C Non-Gazetted Posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of applicants for 458 Group C Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial posts). The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is a Central Armed Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Established on October 24, 1962, it is deployed for high-altitude border guarding duties in picturesque and rugged mountain terrain, demanding strength and toughness.

As the ITBP calls for aspiring candidates to join its ranks, it presents an opportunity for individuals to serve the nation in challenging environments, ensuring the safety and security of our borders.

Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for these positions. The application process commenced on June 27, 2023, and the last date for submission is July 26, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should be between 21 to 27 years of age. For age relaxation, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification. The educational qualification required for these posts is a Class 10 pass or matriculation from a recognized board or institution. Additionally, candidates must possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process consists of two phases. In Phase I, candidates will undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). In Phase II, selected candidates will appear for a written exam, document verification, practical skill test, medical examination, and review of the medical examination.

Salary Range:

The salary for the selected candidates will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, depending on the job role.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website at www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. After clicking on the New User Registration link, candidates need to fill in the necessary details and complete the registration process. Upon successful registration, candidates can log in with their credentials, fill out the application form, and pay the application fees. Once the form is submitted, candidates should download it and keep a printout for future reference.

General Instructions:

Applicants must carry their admit cards, application forms, and other required documents to the examination hall. Engaging in unfair means activities during the examination may lead to paper cancellation. Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any gadgets such as Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, or smartwatches to the exam hall.

Verification of original documents will be conducted before the Practical skill test, and candidates are required to confirm their availability beforehand. Candidates should carry a sufficient number of passport-sized photographs, as they will be needed during the recruitment process.