Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force: Application Deadline, Eligibility Criteria

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced job openings for Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). The application procedure will start on June 9, and the application form must be submitted by July 8.

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is for 81 Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial) jobs.

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit

Candidates applying for these positions must be between the ages of 18 and 25. Furthermore, all candidates are excused from paying the application cost.

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Recruitment 2023

Candidates must have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent. Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution is required for applicants. Candidates must be registered with the Central Government or State Government Nursing Council.

The ITBP Bharti 2023 procedure will fill 81 positions in total. Any candidate who wishes to acquire a job in these posts or is planning to get a job should apply after carefully reading all of this information.

Total: 81

UR: 34

OBC: 22

SC: 12

ST: 06

EWS: 07

Check the application link and notification here

Apply link for ITBP Recruitment 2023- https://itbpolice.nic.in/

Notification for ITBP Recruitment 2023- https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/