Indore Girl Who Lost Father to COVID-19 Gets BA Degree at Age 15

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 12:36 IST

Indore, India

PM Narendra Modi met Tanishka on April 1 when he was in Bhopal to attend the joint commanders conference (Image: Twitter/@tanishkaasujit)
A 15-year-old girl from Indore who lost her father to the COVID-19 pandemic has passed the third-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination.

Tanishka Sujit scored 74.20 per cent in the final year BA psychology examination, said an official of the Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

“Since childhood I aspired to become the youngest graduate," an elated Tanishka told PTI.

She plans to study law in the UK, but her ultimate dream is to become "the youngest Chief Justice of India", Tanishka said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Tanishka on April 1 when he was in Bhopal to attend the joint commanders conference.

Her father Sujit Chandran died during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

    • Her mother Anubha recalled that Tanishka was appearing for her Class 12 exams then. When her father died, she had two more papers to write.

    But she gathered courage and wrote the remaining two papers, and passed the exam with flying colours. “Wherever my husband is, he must be super delighted with his daughter’s feat," Anubha said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 12:23 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 12:36 IST
