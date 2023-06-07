INI CET 2023 Counselling Dates Announced For PG Admissions In Medical, Dental Programmes

The upcoming counselling dates for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Examination (INI CET) July 2023 session will be announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on their official website aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET 2023 results will determine admission to various PG courses offered by INIs, including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS programmes.

The counselling process for INI CET 2023 will consist of four rounds. During the AIIMS INI counselling 2023, candidates will be required to register by providing personal, academic, contact, internship, NMC registration, and other relevant details. They will also need to upload the necessary documents as part of the registration process.

INI CET 2023 counselling: How To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2. Access the login page using your registration ID, Registration Code (RUC), password, and captcha code.

Step 3. Provide all the necessary personal, academic, INI-CET exams, internship, NMC/SMC registration, contact, and other required details.

Step 4. Carefully review and verify all the information provided.

Step 5. After successful registration, a confirmation message regarding the INI CET counselling registration for 2023 will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Following the registration, candidates will have to indicate their preferences for colleges and specialities to which they wish to seek admission. The allocation of seats will be based on these preferences, availability of seats, INI CET rank, reservation criteria, and other relevant factors. INI CET 2023 counselling is conducted to fill 875 seats across various courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh).

INI CET 2023 counselling: Documents required

To complete the INI CET 2023 counselling process and secure admission, candidates are required to bring the following documents:

1. INI CET offer letter

2. INI-CET allotment letter

3. Registration slip

4. INI CET admit card 2023

5. Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd professional examinations

6. MBBS/BDS degree certificate

7. Internship completion certificate

8. Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/Dental Council of India (DCI) or SMC/State Dental Council

9. High school/higher secondary school certificate or birth certificate for date of birth proof