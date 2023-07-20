Inside IAS Training Centre In Mussoorie: How UPSC Aspirants Prepare For The Big Job

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts numerous examinations annually, with the UPSC Civil Services Exam being the most popular and difficult one. Each year, hundreds of thousands of candidates attempt the UPSC exam, considered the world’s third toughest exam. To secure a government job through the UPSC Civil Services Exam, candidates must succeed in all three phases of the examination.

After clearing the UPSC Prelims, Mains, and Interview, candidates are allocated a service based on their preference and rank (UPSC Exam). The highly sought-after IAS Civil Service is a popular choice among many aspirants. Securing the position of an IAS officer goes beyond clearing the exam; it involves undergoing intensive and arduous training.

The journey of IAS officer training begins in Mussoorie at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). Here, trainees undergo the foundation course, which focuses on imparting vital administrative skills and includes Himalayan trekking experiences. Throughout the training, various activities are meticulously organized to bolster the physical and mental well-being of the aspiring officers.