Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Inspired by Web Series on NEET, Son of Electrician Cracks Exam, Secures Rank 29

Inspired by Web Series on NEET, Son of Electrician Cracks Exam, Secures Rank 29

NEET 2023 Rank 29 Shivam Patel revealed that it had been his long-cherished dream, ever since watching the series, to succeed in the examination and establish his own identity. Now, he has triumphantly fulfilled his aspiration

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 13:32 IST

Delhi, India

Shivam Patel scored 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam.
Shivam Patel scored 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam.

In a testament to the power of dedication and hard work, success can be achieved in any pursuit. Inspiration can come from unexpected sources, such as motivational movies or web series. Shivam Patel’s journey is a perfect example of this.

After watching a web series based on the NEET exam, Shivam was deeply moved and determined to excel. With unwavering dedication and relentless effort, he cracked the exam, securing an impressive 29th rank nationwide. His story serves as a reminder that with the right mindset and perseverance, one can overcome any challenge and achieve remarkable success.

Also read| How Swayam Shakti Tripathy, an Engineer’s Son, Secured NEET 2023 AIR 8, Became Odisha Topper

Advertisement

Shivam Patel, who achieved an impressive 29th rank nationwide in the NEET exam, recently expressed his elation in a media interaction. He revealed that it had been his long-cherished dream, ever since watching the series, to succeed in the examination and establish his own identity. Now, he has triumphantly fulfilled his aspiration.

Shivam, hailing from Meerut, secured the first position in the state as well, adding to the joy of both himself and his proud parents. Notably, his remarkable achievement came in the OBC category, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Shivam told News18 in a special conversation that he never thought about rank, and just kept trying. Shivam’s father is an electrician. Repairs electrical equipment by going door-to-door. When he was asked about his studies, he said that he never counted the hours of the day to study. Rather, he used to set his goal for every day. Shivam said that his role models are only doctors.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • He further said that in the Corona period, doctors came forward as warriors to serve everyone. That’s why he decided to become a doctor. He also used to watch movies to get stress free from his studies. Shivam scored 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam. Shivam aims to get admission to AIIMS Delhi. However, his mother said that it was her job to support her son’s dreams, and she did the same.

    Shivam’s mother, Seema Verma, further says that always seeing her son’s passion for studies, she provided all the facilities that were possible. On the other hand, the son’s success brought tears to the eyes of his father. Shivam’s sister, Malvika Singh, is a nursing officer at SGPGI Lucknow. Shivam also used to take coaching at an institute. Shivam’s confidence increased during the test. Shivam’s teacher also shared that even in the test, Shivam’s marks never came to less than 700.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:53 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 13:32 IST
    Read More