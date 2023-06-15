Inspired by Web Series on NEET, Son of Electrician Cracks Exam, Secures Rank 29

In a testament to the power of dedication and hard work, success can be achieved in any pursuit. Inspiration can come from unexpected sources, such as motivational movies or web series. Shivam Patel’s journey is a perfect example of this.

After watching a web series based on the NEET exam, Shivam was deeply moved and determined to excel. With unwavering dedication and relentless effort, he cracked the exam, securing an impressive 29th rank nationwide. His story serves as a reminder that with the right mindset and perseverance, one can overcome any challenge and achieve remarkable success.

Shivam Patel, who achieved an impressive 29th rank nationwide in the NEET exam, recently expressed his elation in a media interaction. He revealed that it had been his long-cherished dream, ever since watching the series, to succeed in the examination and establish his own identity. Now, he has triumphantly fulfilled his aspiration.

Shivam, hailing from Meerut, secured the first position in the state as well, adding to the joy of both himself and his proud parents. Notably, his remarkable achievement came in the OBC category, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Shivam told News18 in a special conversation that he never thought about rank, and just kept trying. Shivam’s father is an electrician. Repairs electrical equipment by going door-to-door. When he was asked about his studies, he said that he never counted the hours of the day to study. Rather, he used to set his goal for every day. Shivam said that his role models are only doctors.