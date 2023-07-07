UPSC Success Stories: 5 Doctors Who Left Their Careers to Become IAS Officers

In India, many young individuals aspire to become doctors, as it is considered one of the most esteemed professions. The journey to becoming a doctor is known to be arduous, requiring immense dedication and discipline. There are exceptional individuals who, despite completing their MBBS degrees, made a bold decision to leave their medical careers and join the civil services, driven by a deep desire to serve society.

Let’s meet these remarkable doctors who transformed their paths to become IAS officers, shaping their destinies in pursuit of a greater purpose.

Roman Saini: Roman Saini, a graduate of AIIMS, New Delhi, completed his medical degree in 2013. However, driven by an inner calling, he appeared for the UPSC CSE exam and achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 18 at the age of 22. Roman later resigned from civil services and co-founded Unacademy 2015, a renowned online learning platform.

Dr Arun Thamburaj: Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Dr Arun Thamburaj abandoned his medical career to embark on a journey towards becoming an IAS officer. After cracking the UPSC CSE in 2010 and securing a place in the IPS, he persevered and achieved AIR 6 in CSE 2012 on his second attempt. Currently, Dr Arun serves as the Collector of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Sneha Agarwal: Dr Sneha Agarwal, a distinguished doctor, made waves in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). After graduating from AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2009, she secured an impressive AIR 305 in CSE 2010. Undeterred by initial setbacks, Dr Sneha’s perseverance paid off when she secured AIR 1 in CSE 2011. She currently holds the esteemed position of Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Dr Syed Sabahat Azim: Dr Syed Sabahat Azim, a renowned doctor-turned-entrepreneur, left his IAS career in 2010 to establish Glocal Healthcare Systems. The visionary doctor, belonging to the 2000 batch of IAS officers, founded this Kolkata-based organization to make quality healthcare accessible to rural areas through the establishment of cost-effective yet efficient hospitals.