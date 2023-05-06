Internship Alert! List of 3D Printing Jobs to Apply For This Week

A career in 3D printing offers exciting opportunities in diverse industries such as organ printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Due to the rise in demand for 3D-printed products, there are always new job profiles for artists, engineers, and graphic designers.

If you have the necessary educational qualification, along with a passion for animation and sketching then you can apply for the internship programmes below. We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in this specific field.

New Business Strategies Corporation

Advertisement

New Business Strategies Corporation is looking for candidates to offer an internship for three months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. The deadline to register via the Internshala portal is May 13. One of the key duties will be making a 3D prototype for the IOT product and assembling components on Printed Circuit Assembly (PCA). The number of openings is three.

Flipspaces

Flipspaces is offering an internship for a period of two months. Those interested can apply for the internship via Internshala before May 12. The company is willing to offer a stipend of Rs 8,000 to candidates on a monthly basis. Interns will work on 3D modeling and texturing using software like 3DsMax, CORONA, Vray, and others. They will also work on 3D rendering and poly-modeling for interior. The number of openings at Flipspaces is ten.

Advertisement

Flipspaces

Advertisement

Another company with the same name is also offering a two-month-long internship programme. Selected candidates will take home a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates can apply on the Internshala portal till May 12 and the number of openings is also ten. Interns will have to report to the design managers and complete the tasks assigned on time. Candidates will also receive a certificate towards the end of the internship.

Advertisement

Shweta Jain

Shweta Jain is a marketing professional and is looking for people who will create and develop 3D design products by using Fusion 360. She is offering a stipend of Rs 3,000 to 6,000 to applicants. Those interested in the internship can apply via Internshala before May 12. Interns will have to research to identify current design trends and stay up-to-date with industry standards. They will also work closely with engineers and other experienced team members to ensure the designs meet functional requirements. The number of openings is three.

Twin Reality Technologies LLP

The internship at Twin Reality Technologies is for a duration of two months. Selected applicants will get a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month. The last date to submit the applications on Internshala is May 24. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be product designing or props creation with exact given dimension. Those applying must have good knowledge of Blender. They should also know how to work with different maps such as Opacity map, Emisson map, normal and others. The number of openings at Twin Reality Technologies is six.

Read all the Latest Education News here