Internship Alert! List of Cinematography Jobs to Apply for This Week

A career in cinematography is an exciting and rewarding one if you have a passion for the field. Cinematographers play a significant role in film production and are responsible for bringing a director’s vision to life on the big screen. Cinematographers handle all the technical aspects of visual storytelling like crafting the lighting, colour, and framing of every shot.

Cinematography is best for people with a creative streak as it gives them the opportunity to be involved in diverse and exciting projects. We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in cinematography. Those who are interested can apply to these internships to gain experience in how the industry works.

Purani Dili Talkies

Purani Dili Talkies is offering an internship for six months. Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply for this internship via the Internshala portal is March 18. One of the key responsibilities will be analyzing the screenplay, characters, and story structure. Interns will also be visiting locations and taking a series of test shots before deciding on the angles, frames, and other aspects of the projects.

Anu Kumarj Ramatri

This is a six-month internship programme. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9,500. The deadline to register on Internshala is March 30. Interns will work with a team of experts to plan and execute shots. They will also collaborate with other departments and select the camera and lenses.

Boomcast Media Network Private Limited

Boomcast Media is seeking candidates available for two months. The modeling and casting agency will offer a stipend of Rs 4,000 - Rs 12,000 to selected applicants. Those interested can apply through Internshala before March 30. Interns will support the creative team in creating visuals for Boomcast’s projects. They will also assist the team in brainstorming and executing creative video projects.

Vishnu Ads In Chennai

Vishnu Ads is hiring candidates for a six-month internship programme. The company will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 - Rs 6,000. Those who are interested can apply for the internship before March 23 via the Internshala portal. The responsibilities include keeping up-to-date with advances in the film industry and attending workshops as well as training sessions wherever possible.

Kaalia Productions In Bengaluru

The internship at Kaalia Productions is for a duration of six months. The last date to submit the application forms on Internshala is March 29. Candidates who are selected will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to work on film videos (on set or on location). They will also plan the shoot with the creative team and the client.

