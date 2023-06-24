Internship Alert: List Of Companies Hiring Candidates For Hotel Management Opportunities

Internship plays a crucial role when it comes to gaining professional knowledge. If you are a fresher looking to advance your professional journey or making an attempt to polish your industry-specific skills and establish valuable connections, then internships pave the way forward. Without a doubt, for freshers, it is quintessential to acquire practical knowledge and internships bring forward opportunities which make them a refined version of themselves. Below, we have shared 5 internship openings which you can apply at Internshala for a bright future.

Here’s a list of hotel management internships:

Le Garden- The Salad Company

Legal Garden, a Mumbai based company is offering a 4 months internship opportunity for hotel management students. The position starts immediately. The intern will be responsible for keeping track of kitchen inventory, helping in preparing orders, and extending the menu. This is a performance-based internship with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month plus a performance-linked incentive of Rs 1000 per 10 new loyal clients. There is one opening available, and the application deadline is June 27.

PatilKaki- Online Snack Store

PatilKaki has announced a work-from-home opportunity for a 2-month. Interns will be answerable for certain responsibilities including creating innovative recipes, expanding the existing product range with unique offerings, collaborating with the production team to maintain high-quality standards, and conducting in-depth research on emerging food trends. Immediate joiners are preferred. There is one opening available for the position, and the application deadline is July 7.

Amaya Resort

Amaya Resort in Kolkata is offering a hotel management internship with a duration of 6 months. The internship provides a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The responsibilities include monitoring food temperatures, preparing areas for daily operations, serving customers, addressing equipment and food supply needs, restocking serving stations among other things. There are 12 openings available for the position, and the application deadline is July 4.

Evervent Pvt Ltd

Evervent Private Limited in Mohali, Punjab, rolled out a 6-month hotel management internship opportunity. Evervent Pvt Ltd is a fintech firm offering enterprise and B2C software for insurance businesses ranging from customer-facing platforms, ERP, POSP, and CRM to Dialing Solutions. The internship includes roles like managing personnel, collecting payments, monitoring budgets, and evaluating hotel performance. The stipend for the internship is Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates can apply latest by June 28.

R.A.J Consultant