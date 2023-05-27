Internship Alert! List of Public Relations Jobs to Apply For This Week

A career in public relations offers a dynamic and rewarding path for those interested in communication, strategy, and building relationships. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, the demand for skilled PR practitioners has grown exponentially. This field offers opportunities to work across industries, collaborating with diverse clients and stakeholders.

Strong writing and interpersonal skills, adaptability, and the ability to think strategically are essential for success in this fast-paced and influential profession. A career in this profession offers an exciting and fulfilling journey for those passionate about storytelling and making a meaningful impact. We have listed down a few companies that are actively recruiting interns in this specific field.

New Sense

New Sense is offering an internship for two months with a job offer. Candidates who will be selected for the internship programme will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies at Internshala till June 9. The key responsibilities that interns need to follow are reaching out to influencers for product sourcing and branding as well as celebrity stylists for product endorsements. Once the internship is over, the candidate will receive a completion certificate, letter of recommendation, and lots more. There are two openings for this position and it is a full-time (in-office) internship.

YTViews Digital Media Private Limited

YTViews is expanding its team and looking for the right candidate. The internship is for a duration of two months and selected applicants will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. The daily tasks include developing PR campaigns and media relation strategies. Interns will also have to prepare and distribute press releases. There are 10 openings for this work-from-office profile. The deadline to register for it is May 27 and candidates can apply at Internshala. The firm is seeking individuals who are eager to learn and grow.

Stirring Minds

Stirring Minds is hiring interns for a period of six months. The company is also offering a stipend of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply by June 8 at the Internshala platform. The number of vacancies at Stirring Minds is four. The tasks during the internship include managing editorial calendars, pitching stories to both national and local media, as well as identifying key media outlets, and lots more. Women who are wanting to start or restart their career can also apply for this position.

Pocket FM

Pocket FM is offering an internship of six months. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. The last date to apply for this internship is June 8. There are five openings for this internship and applicants with good English and knowledge of new-age content creation tools can apply at Internshala. Responsibilities at Pocket FM comprise writing high-quality original content and handling documentation of PR functions. This internship comes with flexible working hours and a completion certificate.

Studio Talk (Division of Pinstripe Zebras)

This management firm with pan-India operations is offering an internship for four months. Candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month. The last date to apply for the post is June 28. Aspirants can fill up the application form for the vacancies at Internshala. The key tasks that the intern needs to perform are working on daily news, pitching creative ideas, create media dockets, and editing press releases. There are eight openings at Studio Talk and it is a full-time (in-office) internship in Mumbai.