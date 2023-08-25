IOQM 2023 Admit Card Released At mtai.org.in; Steps To Download

The Mathematics Teachers’ Association - India (MAT (I)) released the admit card for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2023. Students who have successfully registered in the IOQM 2023 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at mtai.org.in. According to the official schedule, the IQQM 2023 exam will be conducted on Sunday, September 3 across centres in India.

To download the hall ticket, students will have to enter their 11-digit registration number as well as date of birth on the login window. The IOQM exam is the first round of selection for the 2023-2024 cycle of the Indian Mathematical Olympiad, which leads to participation in the International Mathematical Olympiad 2024.

The online registration process for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics 2023 exam ended on August 8. Currently, the question papers from previous year is available on the official website.

“All Queries concerning the IOQM exam may be sent to the Chief Coordinator of Examinations MTA(I), preferably by e-mail at helpdeskioqm2023@gmail.com," read the official website.

IOQM 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the MAT (I) official website at mtai.org.inorstureg.ioqmexam.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the IOQM admit card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, key in your registration number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The IOQM 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it and download it.

IOQM 2023 : Exam Details

The Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The OMR-based exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm for a total of 100 marks. It is important to note that the answer to every question is an integer in the range 00-99 and there is no negative marking.

The IOQM question paper will comprise 10 questions of two marks each; 10 questions of three marks each and another 10 questions of five marks each.

