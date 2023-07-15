IP University Postpones Exams Due To Delhi Floods

In view of the current flood situation in Delhi, several colleges and universities have suspended their classes and have even postponed their examinations that were supposed to be held in the coming days. A similar move was made by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

According to reports, GGSIPU has postponed all examinations that were supposed to be held on July 14, 15 and 16. Reportedly, the decision has been taken due to the flood-like situation in Delhi. The university has announced that a revised date for the exams will be released when the situation in the city is normalised.

According to media reports, the IP University also released an official notification regarding the matter. The notification reads, “In view of the flood-like situation in some parts of Delhi, the final session examinations of GGSIPU scheduled on July 14 (Friday), July 15 (Saturday) and July 16, 2023 (Sunday) have been postponed."

Earlier on July 13, the university also notified that due to the extreme flood-like situation in some parts of Delhi, all academic-related activities in the university and in the affiliated institutions would not be functional until July 16. This decision has come as a relief for students who reside in the affected areas and would have had to travel long distances to give the examinations.