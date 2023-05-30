ISRO Is Recruiting For 303 Scientist, Engineer Posts, Salary Up To Rs. 56,100

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in on or before June 14. The last date for payment of fees is June 16. The vacancies of scientist/engineer ‘SC’ post are in various disciplines such as electronics, computer science, mechanical, and electronics (autonomous).

Through this recruitment drive, ISRO will fill up a total of 303 posts in the organisation. An application fee of Rs 250 needs to be paid while applying for the recruitment. Candidates applying for multiple posts will have to separately pay the application fee for every application. All aspirants are advised to make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/ Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 163 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 90 openings

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 47 positions

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 1 opening.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be 28 years of age as on June 16, 2023, to apply for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts. They must have a passed BE/BTech certificate or its equivalent in a relevant Engineering discipline with a minimum aggregate of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit ISRO’s official website at isro.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section and select the ‘ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023’ link.

Step 3: First read the advertisement PDF carefully – then proceed to fill the online application form.

Step 4: Fill up the form as instructed and upload all the documents required.

Step 5: Pay the essential application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the ISRO Scientist/ Engineer confirmation page and save it for future reference.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Applicants will be selected based on a written test and interview round. The written recruitment exam will be conducted at 11 venues – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram. The call letters for the written test will be sent to the registered e-mail address of applicants only.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Salary

The selected applicants will be recruited as Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Pay Matrix Level 10 and would receive a minimum basic pay of Rs. 56,100 per month. Additionally, according to the rules in force, Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transportation Allowance are all payable.