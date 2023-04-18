ISRO Recruitment 2023: Applications Open for 63 Vacancies for Various Posts At iprc.gov.in, Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Technician and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in. The registration process for the Technician and other posts began on March 27 and will end on April 24.

Through this recruitment drive, ISRO IPRC will fill up a total of 63 posts in the organisation. The vacancies include Technical Assistant, Draughtsman ‘B’, Technician ‘B’, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’, and Fireman ‘A’. Before applying for the above posts, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details:

–Technician ‘B’ (Fitter): 20

–Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 15

–Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 5

–Technical Assistant (Electronics and Communication): 4

–Technical Assistant (Civil): 3

–Technician ‘B’ (Electronic Mechanic): 3

–Technician ‘B’ (Welder): 3

–Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): 2

–Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 2

–Technical Assistant (Electrical): 1

–Technical Assistant (Computer Science): 1

–Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration and AC): 1

–Technician ‘B’ (Plumber): 1

–Draughtsman ‘B’ (Civil): 1

–Fireman ‘A’: 1

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age requirement for Technician and other posts is 18 years. While the maximum age limit required for the post of Fireman ‘A’ is 25 years and for other vacancies is 35 years as on April 24. Apart from age criteria, candidates must have a Class 10th pass certificate and a diploma in the relevant subject.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of ISRO at iprc.gov.in/iprc/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Careers’ section.

Step 3: On the new page, read the instructions given and click on ‘apply online’ link.

Step 4: On the new window, click on the desired post.

Step 5: Then, fill up the application form as instructed.

Step 6: Upload all the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form as asked and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for the position of Technical Assistant would be required to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. On the other hand, candidates who enrol for Technician ‘B’, Draughtsman ‘B’, Fireman ‘A’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’, and Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ must pay Rs 500.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates chosen for the position of Technical Assistant would be paid at the pay matrix level 7 (Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400). A pay matrix level 3 (Rs 21,700–Rs 69,100) will be offered to those chosen for the Technician-B positions.

