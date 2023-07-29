ISRO Releases Admit Card For The Positions Of Technician And Draughtsman Released, Written Exam On August 20

Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) has released the admit card for recruitment in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre ( VSSC). Candidates who are appearing for the job role of Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A at this space centre can download their hall ticket through their official website—vssc.gov.in.

Candidates have to enter their registration number and email id to download their admit card. The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. ISRO has also released the admit cards for several other job positions such as Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Library-A. The exams for these positions will be held on July 30.

ISRO VSSC Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of ISRO VSSC–https://www.vssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the VSSC Recruitment advertisement link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and email id

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check all the details carefully such as your name, roll number and examination centre.

Step 6: Download the admit card

The details which will be mentioned on your hall ticket will include your name, date of birth, name of the post applied, date and time of exam and other important instructions. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time. The applicants will not be allowed to write the test if they arrive late to the examination centre.

It has released a vacancy of a total of 49 seats for the recruitment of these positions. Out of these, 43 vacant positions are for Technician B posts, while five posts are available for Draughtsman-B positions. There is only one vacancy for the post of Radiographer-A. The minimum age required for all the candidates is 18 years to become eligible for this recruitment drive.