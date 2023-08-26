Here Is The List Of Companies Offering High Packages Even To Graduates

Landing a job that gets you paid up to one crore or more is not an easy task. There are only limited domains and designations that may help you earn an amount with seven zeros. As far as the high packages jobs are concerned, one can opt for technology, finance, management and consulting sectors, among a few others if aiming for a salary in crores.

But there are no designated posts that come with a monthly salary of 1 crore directly. It takes years of hard work and exceptional talent to reach heights where you can take home a whopping amount of money. Here are a few jobs and companies that can help you take you home more than one lakh monthly. Take a look:

ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) pays well. Various employees holding the designation of ISRO scientist are paid more than Rs 1 lakh every month. The estimated salary, as per various reports, may vary after including HRA, DA and other allowances, but the average salary of Scientist A is around Rs 1 lakh monthly. It is pertinent to note that the basic qualification for a job in ISRO is B.Tech/ BE.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications to hire people in various posts. Out of all these posts, a salary of up to Rs 2.80 lakh is being offered. Those holding the designation of Assistant Manager- Non-Fuel Business get a pay scale of up to Rs 70,000-2,00,000. However, individuals with 6 years of experience are sought for this post. Moreover, they should have an MBA or PGDM specialisation in Sales/Marketing/Operations.