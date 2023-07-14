ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply for 61 Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in?

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has issued a job announcement seeking applications for the positions of scientist/engineer-SD and scientist/engineer-SC. Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website — vssc.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting the application form for ISRO VSSC recruitment is July 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 61 available vacancies within the organisation. Candidates who wish to apply for the ISRO VSSC 2023 recruitment can refer to the following instructions for submitting their applications online.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Access the official website at vssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the VSSC Recruitment link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window to view vacant posts.

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Download and print the final page of the form for future reference.

Individuals must submit their applications online exclusively through the ISRO live register portal to apply for Scientist/Engineer-SD positions. It is recommended that applicants either register or update their existing registrations on the ISRO live register portal by July 21, up to 5 PM.