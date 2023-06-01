ITBP Constable-Tradesmen Vacancies Increased To 542 In 6 Categories

Do you dream of a career in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force? If yes, then there is some good news for you. ITBP has increased the number of vacancies for Constable-Tradesmen. The number of vacancies for this job is now 542 compared to 287 earlier. ITBP now has 51 vacancies for Constable as tailors, 32 for Constable as gardeners, 54 for Constable as cobblers, 167 for Constable as sweepers, 136 for Constable as dhobis, and Constable as barbers.

Vacancies reserved for women

Meanwhile, seats have also been reserved for women candidates. 6 out of 51 Constable as tailors, 4 out of 32 Constable as gardeners, 8 out of 54 Constable as cobblers, 26 out of 167 Constable as sweepers, 20 out of 136 Constable as dhobis, and 16 out of 102 Constables as barbers are going to be females.

The height requirement for ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment is that the male candidates should be at least 165 cm tall, while the female candidate should be 155 cm tall. On the other hand, the male candidates from the North India Zone should be 162 cm tall, and the female should be 152 cm tall. Now, talking about the salary, an ITBP Constable Tradesman is paid somewhere between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69, 100 per month.

For the post of tailor, gardener, and cobbler, the candidate should be a 10th-class pass from a recognised board and have two years of work experience in the respective trade. On the other hand, for the post of barber, cleaner, and washerman one needs a 10th-class certificate or its equivalent from a recognised board.