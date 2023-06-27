ITBP Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 81 Women Constables Posts, See Details

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced openings for the position of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). This recruitment drive is aimed at offering suitable job positions for 81 vacant posts in the category of women head constables. The application process will be open from June 9 to July 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Age Limit

ITBP Recruitment 2023 is open to female candidates who fall between the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. No application is applicable for the given position.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates must have completed their 10th-class examination from a recognized board or its equivalent. Alongside, they are required to have completed an auxiliary nursing midwifery course from a recognized institute. It is also necessary for candidates to be registered with the Nursing Council of either the Central Government or State Government.

Salary

Selected candidates will be entitled to a monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (Level-6) following the 7th CPC.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify for these tests will further appear for the written test. Following this, candidates who pass the written examination will then undergo document verification. In short, the selection process involves PET, PST, written tests, and document verification.

Vacancy

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 81 vacancies for the role of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). The breakout for the available positions is listed below. Take a look.

UR- 34

OBC- 22

SC- 12

ST- 06

EWS- 07

Total- 81

How To Apply?

Visit the official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the homepage to fill out the application form

Enter the credentials and submit the form

Then, upload the required documents