ITI Courses For Class 10 Pass Students For A Bright Career

Industrial Training Insititute (ITI) provides some courses for Class 10 passed students which give training for a number of technical and non-technical fields. It offers training programs in more than 130 different specialisations. The students whose results for Class 10 exams have already been announced or are waiting can apply for such courses. The admissions for the new academic session will be completed by May and June. Interested students are requested to regularly visit the official government websites to remain updated. ITI provides only vocational certificate courses and not a diploma.

So, ahead of the results of Class 10 board exams which are soon going to be declared by ICSE, CBSE and state boards, here are some of the ITI courses you can choose from to develop your skills.

Civil (Draughtsman)

Draughtsman prepares the plan and architecture of any building. The students are trained to use CAD systems which are helpful for them to attain accuracy in making shapes and figures. They can have a huge opportunity in securing private and government jobs after doing this course. some of the jobs include architectural assistant, structural draughtsman, or students can work in architectural and engineering firms. Students can also opt for higher studies in the field of arts after completing this course. This a 2-year course.

Electrician

The ITI course in this field focuses on teaching students about the installation and maintenance of heat, light, power and radio signals. This also includes other outdoor installations such as highway & street lighting traffic signals. The duration of this course is of 2 years. The job prospects of this course include the work of a lineman, wireman, technician, repair expert and others.

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

COPA is a computer-related vocational trade course. In this, students learn the uses of hardware systems, networks, controlling the signal and framing of a group of computers etc. The duration of the course is 1 year. The job prospects of this course are computer operator, inbound call operator, data capture, workshop assistant and others.

Similarly, there are various other courses which are included in ITI courses such as craftsman food production, paint technology, welding and others. Candidates should also note that job demand for some of the fields is extremely high through these courses. Some of those fields are radio and tv mechanics, electrician, fitter, and sheet metal work. The duration of courses varies from each other, from 6 months to 2 years in different courses. Class 12 passed students can also apply for ITI courses.

