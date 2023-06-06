J-K: Govt School Principal Arrested, Suspended After Molestation Charges

The principal of a government school here was arrested on Tuesday in a case of molestation, police said. The government employee was also suspended and an inquiry ordered after the allegations of molestation were levelled against him.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, resident of Zadibal area of the Srinagar city, working as principal at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat, was taken into custody after police registered a case against him. The Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts or using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Shalteng Police Station.