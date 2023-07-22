J-K NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow at jkbopee.gov.in, How to Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) commenced the registration process for J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 19. It is essential to keep in mind that the last date to apply for the J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling process is tomorrow, July 23. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can register for the counselling through the official website of JKBOPEE- jkbopee.gov.in.

J&K NEET UG Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: First, log in to the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Add details and register yourself.

Step 4: Once registered, fill in the application form will all the necessary details required.

Step 5: Next, pay the counselling application fee and click on the submit option.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the counselling confirmation page for later.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) NEET counselling fee has been fixed at Rs. 1500. For payment, candidates have the option to use Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

J&K NEET UG Counselling: Cut-off Marks for Various Categories

- Open Merit: 137 marks

- Open Merit for PWD: 121 marks

- SC, ST, RBA, ALC, IB, OSC, PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks

- ST (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks