JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: Jharkhand Board To Announce Result Tomorrow

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is currently engaged in the process of releasing the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023 shortly. Recent reports indicate that the Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the specific date and time for the declaration of these results today, May 22. It is tentatively anticipated that the JAC will release the results for classes 10 and 12 on May 23, although the board has not yet provided an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the results announcement.

The announcement of the results will be made through a press conference, after which the result portal will be activated. The Jharkhand Board class 10 examination for 2023 was conducted from March 14 to April 3, while the class 12 examinations took place from March 14 to April 5. Upon release, students will be able to access their results through the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To obtain their scorecards, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card.

The evaluation of the board exam answer scripts commenced at regional centres designated by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were established in 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing these copies. Among these, 35 centres had been assigned to assess the matriculation copies, while 31 centres had been designated for the evaluation of intermediate copies. Each examiner was responsible for reviewing 70 copies per day, and appropriate guidelines were provided to invigilators.

Each of these centres is supervised by a superintendent, who ensures the implementation of rules and regulations established by the JAC. Teachers who are either blacklisted or retired are not permitted to participate in the evaluation process. It is mandatory for teachers to assess the copies assigned to them based on the subject code provided by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The superintendent at each test centre ensures compliance with this requirement.

In the meantime, Jharkhand’s chief minister, Hemant Soren, declared that the state would provide the JAC 2023 top performers with laptops, cell phones, and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.