JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Kashish Parveen Tops In Arts, Shrishti Kumari Secures First Place In Commerce; Results At jac.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 16:29 IST
Jharkhand, India
JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared class 12th arts and commerce streams results today. The Jharkhand board has already released science stream results. As announced by the Jharkhand Board authorities, the results has been announced today, May 30 at 3: 30 PM. The result is available on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Read More
The top spots in both Arts and Commerce streams were taken by two girl students from Ranchi. Shrishti Kumari of Arsulin Inter College received 480 marks in the Jharkhand Board 12th commerce stream, while Kashish Parveen leads the arts stream with 469 marks…read more
The pass percentage in the Commerce stream has gone down to 88.60 per cent this year when compared to last year from 92.75 per cent. The Arts stream on the other hand recorded a pass percentage of 95.97 per cent this year…read more
Students will have to insert their roll number as mentioned on admit card to check their marks. Once the marksheet is loaded, the marksheet will consist of a name and other details. The name-wise result will also be available in form of a merit list where names and marks obtained by toppers will be mentioned. For the past two years, because of the pandemic, the merit list is not being released.
First division: 44.75 per cent
Second division: 52.12 per cent
Third division: 3.13 per cent.
In both the Arts and Commerce streams, girls have achieved top ranks in the Jharkhand Board class 12 results. Srishti Kumari was the class 12 Commerce topper, while Kashish Parveen was the class 12 Arts topper.
One alternative for students who failed one or more subjects in the JAC class 12 exams is to apply for the JAC supplementary exam through their respective schools. The supplementary exam for 2023 is set to take place in July, and details regarding registration will be made available soon.
After downloading the marksheets online, JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check the following details on their online report card and in case of discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately
Rank 1: Shrishti Kumari of Arsulin Inter College, Ranchi received 480 marks ans secured the top spot in the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream.
Rank 2: Mohish Parveen of Arsuline Inter College, Ranchi stood second with 479 marks.
Rank 3: Riya Kumari, Priyank Kumar, Riya Kesari and Swati Kumari secured the third place with 475 marks.
Rank 1: Kashish Parveen of DAV Public School, Dhanbad scored 469 marks and topped the JAC Class 12 Arts exams.
Rank 2: Diksha Sahu of MLA Inter Women’s College secured 465 marks and stood second.
Rank 3: Sudhanshu Kumar of St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi stood third with 464 marks.
A total of 2,25,946 students appeared in the class 12 Arts stream examinations. Of these, 2,16,851 students passed the exam this year.
In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, a total of 88.60% students cleared the exam. This is less than last year’s 92.75%.
The Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 reveal that 95.97 percent students passed in the Arts stream this year.
The Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 reveal that 95.97 percent students passed in the Arts stream this year.
Jharkhand Board 12th Result is being announced by the President of the Board,Sunil Kumar Mahto.
Step 1: Type JH12 and your roll number
Step 2: Send it to 5676750 or 56263
Step 3: You will get a response as an SMS reply
The JAC class 12th Science result for 2023 has already been made public by the Jharkhand Board. The pass rate for the science stream in the JAC class 12 examination was 81.45%. In comparison to boys, who passed with an average of 82.87 percent, girls passed with an average of 78.93 percent.
Step 1: Visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the JAC 12th result link.
Step 3: On the new page, enter the roll number or roll code along with the date of birth and click on submit.
Step 4: The JAC Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the JAC Class 12 result for future reference.
Students need to get 33% or above to pass the exam. They will also get grades along with the marks. Those obtaining 80% or more marks will get A+ grade. To pass the exams, students need at least a D grade. While those who get E will have to take compartment exams.
Jharkhand Board students must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. These mark sheets should be utilised during the college admissions process.
|YEAR PASS
|PERCENTAGE
|2022
|92.75%
|2021
|90.33%
|2020
|77.37%
|2019
|70.44%
|2018
|67.49%
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has provided three helpline numbers — 7485093433, 7485093436, 7485093440, for 10th and 12th students to enquire about any queries they might have. Students can also check details about the result directly at news18.com.
The JAC inter exams were held from March 14 and continued till April 5. The exams were conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM
The JAC inter exams were held from March 14 and continued till April 5. The exams were conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM
Passing Marks: 33%
Websites: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, news18.com
Documents Needed: Hall Ticket/ Admit Card
What to Check: In the marksheet ensue that the details are mentioned correctly including name, marks calculation, pass/fail status etc
JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream students can also check their results at the following alternative websites:
One alternative for students who failed one or more subjects in the JAC class 12 exams is to apply for the JAC supplementary exam through their respective schools. The supplementary exam for 2023 is set to take place in July, and details regarding registration will be made available soon.
Step 1: Type JH12 and your roll number
Step 2: Send it to 5676750 or 56263
Step 3: You will get a response as an SMS reply
Students will have to insert their roll number as mentioned on admit card to check their marks. Once the marksheet is loaded, the marksheet will consist of a name and other details. The name-wise result will also be available in form of a merit list where names and marks obtained by toppers will be mentioned. For the past two years, because of the pandemic, the merit list is not being released.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose JAC/ Jharkhand Board
Step 6: Choose the JAC / Jharkhand Board 12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
This year the overall pass percentage in arts was 95.97 percent while for commerce it was 88.60 percent. The pass percentage in commerce stream has gone down when compared to last year from 92.75 percent .In arts stream, first division is received by 44.75 percent, second division by 52.12 percent and third division by 3.13 percent have come. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 97.42%. The arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43%.
As many as 66 evaluation centres have been set up by the Jharkhand Academic Council in 19 districts of the state to evaluate the answer scripts of students for this year. Out of these 66 centres, 35 of them have been set up for checking matriculation or class 10 answer sheets and 31 centres for checking intermediate or class 12 copies. Students need to receive 33 marks in every subject and overall to pass the examination to pass the JAC 12th result 2023.
After downloading the mark sheets online, JAC 12th students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check the following details on their online report card and in case of discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately. This includes their name, school name, total of marks, grades, division, roll code, and number.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 97.42%. The arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43%, while as many as 92.75% of students in the commerce stream cleared the exams. In 2021, the overall passing percentage for the board was 90.71%, with 3,31,056 students appearing for the class 12 board examination.