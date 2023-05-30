JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Kashish Parveen Tops In Arts, Shrishti Kumari Secures First Place In Commerce; Results At jac.nic.in

Step 1: Visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JAC 12th result link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the roll number or roll code along with the date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: The JAC Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the JAC Class 12 result for future reference.