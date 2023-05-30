JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2023 Declared, 95.97% Qualify in Arts Stream, 88.60% in Commerce

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Jharkhand Board class 12th arts and commerce stream results. Students affiliated to the board can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. The board announced the results in the press conference. This year the overall pass percentage in arts was 95.97 percent while for commerce it was 88.60 percent.

The pass percentage in commerce stream has gone down when compared to last year from 92.75 percent .In arts stream, first division is received by 44.75 percent, second division by 52.12 percent and third division by 3.13 percent have come. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 97.42%. The arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43%.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

After downloading the mark sheets online, JAC 12th students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check the following details on their online report card and in case of discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately. This includes their name, school name, total of marks, grades, division, roll code, and number.

Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the Jharkhand Board exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

The Jharkhand Board will release the dates for supplementary examination. Students failed in one or more subjects have to compulsorily take the examination. Incase student failed to do so he/ she will have to repeat class 12th. The supplementary exam for 2023 is set to take place in July, and details regarding registration will be made available soon by the Jharkhand Board.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Check results online

Step 1: Open an internet browser

Step 2: In the address bar type any Jharkhand Board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 3: On the home page, click on the JAC class 12 science result link

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Click on the submit button, a new page will open

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check and keep the result, save it and get a printout for future use.

Before, arts and commerce, the JAC announced the class 12th Science results. The pass rate for the science stream in the JAC class 12 examination was 81.45%. In comparison to boys, who passed with an average of 82.87 percent, girls passed with an average of 78.93 percent.