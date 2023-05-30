JAC 12th Result 2023: Ranchi Girls Top Jharkhand Board Commerce, Arts Inter Results

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result of the state inter or class 12th commerce and arts stream results 2023. Girls have outperformed boys this time and have secured the top ranks as well. Two girl students from Ranchi have secured the first ranks in both streams. Shrishti Kumari of Arsulin Inter College has topped the Jharkhand Board 12th commerce stream with 480 marks. While Kashish Parveen is the arts stream topper with 469 marks.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

The second position in the commerce stream has been secured by Mohish Parveen of Arsuline Inter College, Ranchi with 479 marks. While four students have secured the third tank in inter commerce stream — Priyank Kumar from Ursuline School Ranchi, Riya Kesari from RLSY College Jhumri Talaiya, and Riya Kumari, Swati Kumari also from Ursuline School. All three students have got 475/500.

Diksha Sahoo has grabbed the second position in the arts stream with 465 marks, and Sudhanshu Kumar has ranked third with 464 marks. Overall, as many as 95.97 per cent of students cleared the arts stream exam while for commerce, the pass percentage is 88.60 per cent.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 Commerce Toppers

Rank 1 - Shristi Kumari, 480 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 2 - Mahwish Perween, 479 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 3 - Riya Kumari, 475 marks, Marwari College for Women

Rank 3 - Priyanka Kumari, 475 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 3 - Riya Keshri, 475 marks, Rlsy College Jhumri Telaiya

Rank 3 - Shruti Kumari, 475 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 4 - Prince Kumar, 474 marks, Bokaro Steel City College

Rank 4 - Smriti Kumari, 474 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 4 - Sahiba Parween, 474 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

Rank 5 - Priya Kumari, 472 marks, Jidato Inter College, Pakur

Rank 5 - Tanvi Kumari, 472 marks, Ursuline Inter College Ranchi

A total of 2,25,946 students appeared in the class 12 arts stream examination. Of these, 2,16,851 students passed the exam this year. While in inter commerce exam, a total of 28,813 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 28,382 appeared. A total of 25,147 students passed the exam. While 19,891 students got a first class pass in inter commerce, 5,162 got second class, and only 94 students got third class.

To pass the Jharkhand Board class 12 examination, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent. Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites, namely jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Students can also refer to alternative websites including jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and examresults.net. Apart from this, if one website does not work, students can see their results on different sites.